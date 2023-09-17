 Eight candidates in fray for DUSU’s presidency : The Tribune India

(Left to right) Tushar Dedha, ABVP; Aiyesha Ahmad Khan, AISA; Hitesh Gulia, NSUI and Arif Siddique, SFI



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, September 16

Eight candidates are in the fray for presidency of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) which goes to polls on Friday, after a gap of three years. As many as 27 candidates had filed nomination papers. The candidates hail from diverse backgrounds, each promising to advance students’ welfare.

ABVP’s Tushar Dedha, 26, hailing from Ghonda, North East Delhi, says, “The work done by ABVP members was visible during the Covid-19 lockdown period. This will have a bearing on the elections. I am confident.” He is a master’s student at the Department of Buddhist Studies.

Congress-backed NSUI’s Hitesh Gulia, 23, from Jhajjar is a law student. “Female students should be given a 12-day leave per semester during their menstrual cycle,” he says, adding that the NSUI would soon float a separate manifesto for female students.

Arif Siddique, 20, from the Students’ Federation of India is in the Department of Buddhist Studies. Arif comes from Kannauj, UP. “The ABVP and the NSUI have been in power for a long time. Still they have not been able to raise the issue of women safety and other problems. We want to fight this money and muscle politics and get the demands of students met,” he says.

Aiyesha Ahmad Khan, 20, of the of the All India Students Association is from Patna. A second-year student of English (H) at Miranda House, she says, “I have been a witness to the hooliganism that has risen on the campus. I want to work to change that.”

Past work’s effect

The work done by the ABVP during Covid-19 lockdown will have a bearing on the elections. — Tushar Dedha,ABVP

Against hooliganism

I have been a witness to the hooliganism on the campus. I want to work to change that. — Aiyesha Ahmad Khan, AISA

Special leave for girls

Female students should be given a 12-day leave per semester during their menstrual cycle. — Hitesh Gulia, NSUI

Issues not raised

The ABVP and the NSUI have been in power for a long time but couldn't raise issues.

— Arif Siddique, SFI

