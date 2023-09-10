 Eight minors apprehended for stabbing man to death in south Delhi : The Tribune India

Eight minors apprehended for stabbing man to death in south Delhi

The victim was killed over an argument that took place a year ago which resulted in personal enmities between the two parties, say police

Photo for representational purpose only. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, September 10

A 20-year-old man was thrashed and stabbed to death allegedly by a group of juveniles in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

Police have apprehended eight minors in connection with the incident.

The victim was identified as Dilshad, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

He was killed over an argument that took place a year ago which resulted in personal enmities between the two parties, police said.

Police said the CCTV footage of the incident helped them track all the accused.

In the footage that has surfaced on social media, the juveniles can be seen overpowering the victim and beating him up brutally when he tries to escape.

They also stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot as onlookers watched the man being murdered.

“We had received a PCR call on Saturday around 7.30 pm that some people attacked and stabbed a man near Tughlakabad extension in Sangam Vihar area. A police team was rushed to the crime scene and hospital,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the victim was on a ventilator support with multiple stab injuries on the chest and other body parts.

“He was later admitted to the Safdarjung hospital and was declared unfit for statement. Initially our teams registered an FIR and started an investigation into the matter. On Sunday, the victim died during treatment,” the officer added.

During investigation, the crime team inspected the CCTV footage and with the help of local sources they identified all the accused.

“We apprehended eight accused who are minors. During their interrogation, we came to know that an altercation followed by a fight had taken place near Jat Dharamshala about a year ago between the accused and the victim, which led to his murder. We have recovered the knife used in the murder,” the officer said.

