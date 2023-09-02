Elderly woman raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police

PTI

New Delhi, September 1

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to the city police in connection with the alleged rape of an elderly woman in Shakurpur area here.

The 85-year-old victim, who was staying alone in a slum, alleged that a man barged into her living area around 4 am and raped her, the panel said.

“She has also informed that the accused punched her face, cut her lip with a blade and tried to strangulate her. There are injuries all over her body and private parts as well,” the panel said in its notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) district.

The panel has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter along with the fact whether the police have a list of all the elderly people living alone in the district.

The DCW has sought an action taken report on the matter by September 5.