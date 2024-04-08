Election Commission under scrutiny over ‘inaction’ in AAP complaints against BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

Amid escalating controversy, the Election Commission (EC) is facing intense scrutiny for its “failure” to address ongoing objections raised by the AAP regarding objectionable hoardings prominently displayed by the BJP across Delhi.

Despite multiple complaints filed by AAP representatives, the EC’s apparent lack of action has sparked widespread concern, casting doubt on its impartiality in overseeing the electoral process.

Atishi, senior AAP leader, expressed disappointment over the EC response, noting that “48 hours have elapsed since AAP lodged a complaint with the EC against BJP’s objectionable hoardings across Delhi, yet no notice has been issued to the BJP so far.”

Atishi’s comments underscored growing frustration within the AAP ranks, reflecting concerns about perceived disparities in the commission’s treatment of complaints from different political parties.

The controversy revolves around the BJP’s deployment of objectionable hoardings across various locations in Delhi, prompting swift action from AAP, which formally lodged a complaint with the EC in an effort to address the issue.

However, despite 48 hours passing since the complaint was filed, there has been no apparent response or action from the EC against the BJP. The apparent inconsistency in the commission’s handling of complaints has deepened concerns regarding its impartiality and commitment to ensuring fair electoral practices. Atishi’s remarks resonated with many within the AAP who have become increasingly disillusioned with what they see as a lack of accountability and transparency in the electoral process.

Moreover, the timing of the EC’s response has come under scrutiny, particularly given the swift action taken in response to complaints filed by BJP representatives. Atishi highlighted this discrepancy, pointing out that while the BJP’s grievances were promptly addressed, the EC remained conspicuously silent on AAP’s concerns.

Sachdeva criticises Atishi’s remarks

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed astonishment at the repeated questioning of the Election Commission’s impartiality by Delhi minister Atishi. He emphasized the EC’s reputation as an independent and impartial body renowned for conducting fair elections. He highlighted the EC’s expertise in ensuring free and fair elections, not only in India but also in countries where local issues necessitate international intervention. Drawing a parallel with sports, Sachdeva likened Atishi’s remarks to the behaviour of losing players who question the integrity of umpires. He condemned Atishi’s actions, stating that she is tarnishing the EC’s image for petty political gain, despite pledging allegiance to the Constitution as AAP minister.

