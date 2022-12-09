 Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP : The Tribune India

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

Despite its majority in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is said to be apprehensive about the election of their man on the mayor’s post.

While AAP has won 134 out of 250 wards, the BJP has won 104 wards — far below the majority mark of 126.

The BJP has already claimed that even without having the required majority, the election of Mayor is an “open game”. The BJP is citing the example of Chandigarh where the Mayor from the BJP was elected.

What rules say

  • The party with a simple majority is eligible to nominate its candidate as the Mayor. However, if the rival party nominates its candidate to oppose, an election is held.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has tweeted: “As for the election of the Mayor for Delhi, it will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close contest, which way the nominated councillors vote etc. Chandigarh has a BJP mayor, for instance.”

In Chandigarh, AAP had won 14 of the 35 municipal wards, but the BJP, with 12 councillors, got the Mayor.

Adding fuel to the apprehension, Delhi BJP president is openly claiming that the Mayor could be from the saffron party.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “Time will tell from which party the Mayor will be elected. Anything can happen in politics. Councillors, even from AAP, after listening to their conscience, can vote for us.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday night tweeted, “The BJP has already started its game. Our newly elected councillors are getting calls. Our councillors are not for sale. We have told them to make a recording if anyone calls up or meets them.”

