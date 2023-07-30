Elevator cable snaps, factory supervisor dies

PTI

Noida, July 29

A factory supervisor died in an accident as the elevator he was using fell down two floors after its cable snapped, the police said on Saturday.

A police official said, “The incident took place on Thursday evening. The victim, Kamlesh (29), was taken to a nearby hospital by his colleagues but he succumbed to the injuries during treatment.” Kamlesh hailed from Jaunpur district and worked as a supervisor in a textile factory located in Sector 63 here, the official added.

According to the police, the elevator was meant to carry only clothes and had a weighing capacity of 15 kg. The supervisor allegedly broke the rules regarding non-use of the elevator by workers.

The body was handed over to the deceased’s family after an autopsy.