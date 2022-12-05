Elevators or traps? Greater Noida housing societies pass buck

Noida, December 4

Incidents of poorly maintained lifts have been constantly coming to light in Noida.

An eight-year-old boy got stuck in a lift in Nirala Aspire Society of Greater Noida while returning home from tuition. As soon as the child pressed the button after boarding, the lift got stuck for about 10 minutes between the fourth and fifth floors due to a technical glitch.

A video of the incident has surfaced online. Negligence on part of security guards was observed in the incident.

The society's maintenance staff said the lift's door remained slightly open due to the boy's bicycle, which led to its abrupt halt.

The staff, however, could not provide answers when asked about the whereabouts of the security personnel who were supposed to monitor the lift through CCTV cameras.

The matter has been reported to the police and the investigation is underway.

On November 29, three girls were trapped in a lift of Assotech Nest Housing society in Crossing Republik for about 25 minutes.

The society's builder, SK Garg, appeared worried over the matter and said he ensured the installation of good quality lifts and other equipment on the premises. He said maintenance was the responsibility of the company which is given the contract of installing equipment in the building.

"Further, the Apartment Owners' Association becomes responsible for the same when the building is transferred," he said.

Ajit Kumar Singh, an official of a maintenance company, claimed technical problems were a reason behind such incidents.

He listed delay in maintenance work and tampering with buttons inside the lift as two key reasons behind such cases. He said sudden damage to electronic equipment, including a short circuit, was also a reason for such problems.

Residents, unhappy over such incidents, say despite paying thousands on maintenance, they were being provided sub-par facilities. — IANS