Email threat: IP address traced

IANS

New Delhi: The bomb threat emails received by around 150 schools in Delhi-NCR early this month are suspected to have been sent from Hungary’s capital Budapest, Delhi Police officials said on Tuesday. According to an official, the IP address of these emails has been traced to Budapest and the Delhi Police will soon be contacting their counterpart in Hungary for further probe. The mail purportedly sent from a mail.ru server had claimed that explosives were planted on the school premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches. PTI

e-rickshaw driver stabbed to death

New Delhi: A 26-year-old e-rickshaw driver died after he was stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck by unidentified persons in North East Delhi’s Jafrabad area on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Shahbaz, a resident of Khadde Wali Masjid, Jafrabad. He had a criminal case (Excise Act) registered against him in 2019 in Jafrabad police station.