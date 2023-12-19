Embezzlement case: Delhi L-G VK Saxena sanctions prosecution of head constable

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has approved the sanction for the prosecution of a head constable in a case of embezzlement of government funds to the tune of Rs 2.44 crore.

Officials at the L-G office said, “Saxena approved the proposal of the Home Department to go ahead with the prosecution of head constable Vijay Pal, who is accused with other police officials of cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.”

“They have been charged with embezzlement of funds meant for salary, arrear, tuition fee, etc for their personal use,” they added.

An official said Saxena noted that on scrutiny of evidence, a case was made out against the accused police official – Vijay Pal – for the grant of sanction under Section 197 (1) of the CrPC to prosecute him for the offences mentioned in the FIR.

The L-G had granted sanction for the prosecution of 10 other police officials in October this year. All of them were posted in the Outer District at the time of committing the offences while Vijay Pal was with the traffic police.

An official said, Saxena had directed the Delhi Police to submit the case of Vijay Pal expeditiously and accordingly on October 30, a request was made for sanctioning the prosecution.

During investigation, it was revealed that embezzled amount had been credited in the accounts of the accused, who further transferred the money to the account of an accused, Anil Kumar and his relatives, after retaining about 20 per cent of the amount as their commission, the official added.

Earlier, sanction for prosecution was accorded against woman sub-inspectors Meena Kumari and Harender, head constables Vijender Singh, Viju PK and Anand Kumar, and constables Krishan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Ravinder, Sanjay Dahiya and Rohit.

“Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has filed the chargesheet in the case against four accused – Krishan, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar and Meena Kumari – and approval has been sought to chargesheet other six in the court,” another official said.

The Delhi Police have already dismissed Krishan Kumar, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar, and Meena Kumari from service.

Green signal for probe against doctor

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has also granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for conducting an investigation against a doctor of the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital.

The doctor has been accused of taking Rs 4 lakh in bribe for giving tender for security services to a private agency.

Officials said, “The Lieutenant-Governor approved the proposal of the Directorate of Vigilance for according prior permission under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, to the ACB to hold probe against Dr Dinkar Kumar, a microbiologist engaged on contractual basis.”

#VK Saxena