Encroachments in Faridabad park

Encroachments upon public spaces have become a common problem in the city. Two house owners in the locality have encroached upon 500 sq yards of a park at Block C in Sector 21 here. Despite several complaints, the authorities have not removed the encroachments so far. The authorities need to find a permanent solution to the problem as encroachments are leading to the loss of land meant for community services and public facilities. Devender Singh Surjewala, Faridabad

Contaminated water in East Delhi

Residents of East Delhi have been struggling with contaminated water for the past 15 to 20 days, with their complaints going unanswered. The water is so polluted that it’s unfit even for bathing, compelling residents to buy bulk water for daily consumption. Despite lodging numerous complaints, locals are yet to receive a solution, leaving them frustrated and worried about their health and hygiene. Shivam, Pandav Nagar

