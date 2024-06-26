Engineer-turned-rapper held for robbing cabbie

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

An engineer-turned-rapper from Ayodhya was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly robbing a cab driver in Amar Colony, South East Delhi.

The accused, identified as Aryan Rajvansh, reportedly committed the robbery near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Shriniwas Puri on Monday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East District, Rajesh Deo, said, “Rajvansh robbed the cab driver at gunpoint, shooting and injuring him before fleeing with his mobile phone.”

The injured driver was admitted to AIIMS hospital, where he informed the police that Rajvansh had hired his cab from Dwarka Mor to ISBT Kashmiri Gate but instead robbed him during the journey, the DCP said.

Following his arrest, Rajvansh disclosed that he had pursued a BTech in computer science from a college in Tamil Nadu but later turned to rap, releasing songs on social media without achieving significant success, an official said.

Facing financial difficulties, Rajvansh had established a studio in Delhi, which he eventually had to close due to a dispute with the owner. In desperation for money, he acquired a gun to threaten someone and resorted to robbing the cab driver, the official added.

