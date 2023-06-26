Enrolment for lawyers’ welfare scheme from July

New Delhi, June 25
Lawyers who are enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi and registered as voters in the national capital can avail the benefits of the CM Advocates’ Welfare Scheme. Bar leaders, including ex-Supreme Court Bar Association chief Rakesh Khanna, said that from July 1 to 15, the Delhi government would re-open its portal for registration of the city lawyers.
Under the scheme, Delhi lawyers can avail benefits of “the group (term) life insurance (below 75 years as on August 1, 2023, providing life cover of Rs 10 lakh and group medi-claim insurance (below 85 years as on July 31, 2023, coverage for advocates and their spouses and two dependent children up to the age of 25 years for a family floater sum assured of Rs 5 lakh.”
