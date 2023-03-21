Ensure 100% sterilisation of stray dogs: CM to MCD

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a meeting today directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials to prepare a detailed action plan to tackle the issue of stray dogs and cows in the city.

The CM also asked them to ensure 100 per cent sterilisation and administration of anti-rabies vaccination to stray dogs on priority. While to rehabilitate stray cows, it was decided in the meeting that the MCD will purchase additional 16 trucks to transport destitute cows to the gaushalas. Currently, the MCD only has 12 trucks for this purpose.

Kejriwal ordered the officials to build another gaushala in Delhi. The CM directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for the construction of the new cowshed at the earliest.