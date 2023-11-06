Ensure compliance with SC order on manual scavenging: High Court directs Delhi Govt, civic body

PTI

New Delhi, November 5

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Government and civic body authorities to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s decision on the strict implementation of law for the eradication of manual scavenging.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma observed that the top court has passed various directions on the issue, including an enhanced compensation for sewer deaths.

“The apex court has enhanced the compensation amount for sewer deaths from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. In case of sewer victims suffering disabilities, the compensation is to be fixed depending on the severity of the disabilities, with the minimum compensation of Rs 10 lakh. If the disability is permanent and renders the victim economically helpless, the compensation must not be less than Rs 20 lakh,” the court observed.

“The apex court has issued various other directions to ensure that the practice of manual scavenging stands completely eradicated. The Government of NCT of Delhi, the Delhi Jal Board, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and all other authorities are directed to strictly comply with the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court,” said the bench, which included Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, in a recent order.

The High Court’s order came on a batch of petitions seeking strict enforcement of the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act (PEMSR Act), 2013, and its rules.

The bench observed that in view of the Supreme Court’s order, which was passed while dealing with a prayer for the implementation of the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993, and the PEMSR Act and for the imposition of a blanket ban on manual scavenging, no further orders were required to be passed on the present batch of petitions.

