Ensuring women safety in Capital continues to be a pressing concern

New Delhi, March 30

The safety of women in Delhi remains a critical concern as the city continues to grapple with alarming statistics, as per data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). New Delhi stands out as the most unsafe metro city for women nationwide, with 14,158 reported incidents of crime against women in 2022, marking the highest among 19 metropolitan cities for the third consecutive year.

‘Fear commuting back home’ I fear commuting home late from work due to poorly lit areas near Metro stations. — Niharika, a resident of Nangloi Will push for drones I will push for the use of drones by Delhi Police, which will be a major step for women’s safety. — Bansuri Swaraj, BJP candidate for New Delhi constituency I will focus on improving and extending Metro lines to ensure safer transportation for women. Will also launch an app where people can file complaints, stressing the importance of changing mentalities to reduce crime against women. — Kamaljeet Sehrawat, BJP candidate for west Delhi

Despite being a longstanding issue, the safety of women in Delhi is once again in the spotlight as the Lok Sabha elections draw near. The Crime in India Report released last December highlighted the grim reality, with approximately 186.9 crimes reported for every 1,00,000 women.

Over the years, Delhi has witnessed several horrific cases of crime against women, including the infamous Nirbhaya case, Soumya Vishwanathan case and Shraddha Walker case, among others. Despite efforts by political parties to address the issue, there seems to be a persistent gap in ensuring the safety of women.

The AAP government, which has been in power in Delhi since 2014, has implemented various measures to enhance security. However, the fear among the people remains unabated as crimes against women continue to occur.

As the General Election approaches, political parties in the Capital are once again placing emphasis on women safety as a critical issue. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, has criticised the Centre, highlighting “five massive failures” in addressing crimes against women and children, including shrinking budgets, low pay for healthcare workers, rising anaemia rates and unemployment among women.

Ramesh has asserted that the formation of a Congress-led government in June 2024 will bring an end to the “10 years of injustice for women”. While the Congress is yet to unveil its contenders for the three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the BJP has introduced seven candidates, including two women. Notably, the AAP has nominated four candidates for Delhi, none of whom are women.

Bansuri Swaraj, the BJP candidate for the New Delhi constituency, has outlined her plans to prioritise women’s safety if elected. She has proposed the introduction of drones in the police system as part of her 100-day roadmap, stating, “I will push for the use of drones by Delhi Police, which will be a major step for women’s safety.”

Meanwhile, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, BJP candidate for west Delhi, has emphasised the need to focus on improving and extending Metro lines to ensure safer transportation for women. She also plans to launch an app where people can file complaints, stressing the importance of changing mentalities to reduce crime against women.

Amid promises and initiatives aimed at improving women safety, concerns persist among women in Delhi. Niharika, a resident of Nangloi, expressed apprehensions about commuting home late from work, citing poorly lit areas near Metro stations as a source of fear.

As the election approaches, the spotlight on women safety intensifies, with political parties vowing to address the issue through various measures and promises. However, the real test lies in the effective implementation of these initiatives to ensure a safer environment for women in the Capital.

