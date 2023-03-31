Evading arrest for three years, man in Delhi Police net

PTI

New Delhi, March 30

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested the gangster who has been absconding for more than three years in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), officials said on Thursday.

The arrested accused was identified as Muntzeer Tyagi alias Munti. He is a gangster of the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Hussain gang and was arrested from Khurja city, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

He was also wanted in two more cases of abduction and extortion in Delhi, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said

the police were informed about the movement of Muntzeer Tyagi, who was continuously changing his hideouts in Uttar Pradesh to evade arrest.

After efforts of more than two months, specific information was received by the team of Inspector Shiv Kumar about the presence of accused Muntzeer in Khurja. Under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh, the absconding gangster was arrested from Khurja around 11 pm on Wednesday.

“He is an active member of notorious Salman Tyagi-Saddam Hussain gang. Members of this gang have been closely associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang for more than 10 years. Muntzeer was wanted in a case of MCOCA registered at Hari Nagar police station against the members of Salman Tyagi syndicate. He was also declared proclaimed offender by the court in this case,” he said.

The arrested accused, along with other associates of his gang, is involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault, abduction, extortion, robbery, hurt, criminal intimidation, Arms Act etc. in Delhi, the DCP said.