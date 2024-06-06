Evening rain brings relief to Delhiites

Tribune News Service

The Capital’s weather experienced a sudden change on Wednesday evening as rain lashed several parts, providing relief to residents from the heat.

The maximum temperature in the Capital was recorded at 44°C, four notches above normal.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with a duststorm or thunderstorm, along with very light rain, accompanied by strong surface winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph on Thursday.

