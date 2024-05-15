Ex-AAP, Congress leaders join saffron party

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

Several former AAP and Congress leaders, along with their supporters, joined the BJP here on Tuesday.

The leaders who joined the saffron party include AAP councillor Rekha Dixit and her husband Shrawan Dixit, who was the AAP convenor of Krishna Nagar, Congress leader Sushil Tiwari and Shama Aggarwal, who contested the 2022 MCD elections as an Independent candidate.

Besides, Rajiv Sharma, Virendra Agrawal, Shahina Begum, Tabassum Begum, Ruksana, Ramja, and other leaders were welcomed in the BJP. On the occasion, a number of female members of the Muslim community, who are involved in social work, joined the saffron party.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and party candidate from East Delhi Harsh Malhotra welcomed the new members into the BJP fold. Expressing optimism, Sachdeva said, “Through the love and blessings of the people of Delhi, we are going to win all seven seats.”

Malhotra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda is encouraging Opposition leaders to join the BJP. “Their enthusiasm was diminishing in the AAP and the Congress because AAP is a factory of corruption and there is no freedom for even any ordinary worker in the Congress,” he said.

“It is PM Narendra Modi’s policy to unite all sections of society and walk together on the path of progress. There is a wave of support for PM Modi in the country and Delhi is not untouched by it,” the BJP Delhi president said.

