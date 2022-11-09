Ex-boyfriend pushes insurance company employee to death from office building in Noida

PTI

Noida, November 9

A 22-year-old woman employee of an insurance company here died after she was allegedly pushed from the third floor of the office building by her colleague who was also her former boyfriend, police said.

After pushing the woman on Tuesday evening, the colleague had fled with the body to Ghaziabad and eventually was on his way to Meerut when the police nabbed him, they said.

The duo had been working together since last few years and was in a relationship, but recently the woman had moved out of it while the man allegedly continued to bother her to get back together, an official said.

Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dwivedi said the Sector-49 police station officials were alerted on Tuesday evening about a woman jumping off an office building and being taken to a hospital by her family.

“At the hospital, accused Gaurav said he is the brother of the deceased woman. Later, it was found that he is not the brother but her ex-boyfriend. It was also found that the woman no longer wanted to be in a relation with him,” Dwivedi said.

“However, Gaurav kept asking her to get back together but the woman had made a complaint regarding it with the police on September 29. Families of both were also present at the police station and Gaurav had assured in writing that he would stop bothering her,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, the accused once again met the woman at the office building and tried to force her into staying in contact with him following which, he pushed her off the building, the officer said, citing preliminary investigation.

“He then tried to flee with the body. He first went to Ghaziabad, and then tried to flee to Meerut. He was tracked through electronic surveillance and was held from Ghaziabad by a police team accompanied by the family of the deceased,” Dwivedi said.

After his arrest, Gaurav narrated the whole episode and confessed to pushing the woman to death, leading to his arrest, the Additional DCP claimed.