Ex-CJI Verma didn’t die of medical negligence, rules commission

PTI

New Delhi, June 14

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a complaint filed by the family of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) JS Verma, alleging he died because of medical negligence during his treatment.

Justice Verma, the 27th CJI who served from March 25, 1997 until his retirement on January 18, 1998, died in April 2013. He also later headed the government-appointed committee to frame a tough law to tackle crime against women in the wake of the December 2012 Delhi gang-rape incident, often referred to as the ‘Nirbhaya’ case in which a young woman was raped and fatally assaulted in a moving bus.

The NCDRC was hearing the complaint filed by the wife and two daughters of the former CJI seeking “exemplary damage” and compensation of Rs 10 crore by the treating doctors and medical institutions.