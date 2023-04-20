Ex-DGP: Rogue cops threat to criminal justice

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 19

Maharashtra’s first woman IPS officer Meeran Borwankar on Wednesday alleged rogue cops in the Indian Police Service were a threat to criminal justice in the country.

A retired DGP, Borwankar, was speaking at an interaction with the media, which was organised jointly by the India International Centre and the Press Club of India.

On UP Chief Minister’s comment on mafia days before the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother, she said there was nothing wrong if he had passed such a remark. However, the CM should have said the government would finish the mafia while adhering to the Constitution, she said.