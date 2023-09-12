Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

PTI

Noida, September 11

A former Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, Nitin Nath Sinha, 62, has been arrested for allegedly strangulating to death his 61-year-old wife (Renu Sinha) in Noida. The police said Nitin wanted to sell his house, valued at around Rs 4.5 crore, but she was opposing it. Renu had been suffering from cancer. After committing the murder, Sinha hid himself in a small store room on the upper floor of his two-storey house for more than 10 hours to evade police and his wife’s body lay in a bathroom on the ground floor.

DCP (Noida) Harish Chander said the police, after finding her dead, searched for the accused. The deceased's brother suspected that Nitin could flee abroad so the police issued a look-out circular and also monitored the routes leading to Delhi airport and highways for Nepal border. Upon being contacted, Nitin said he would return home by evening, but his phone went off later,” the DCP said.

“With the help of manual intelligence and surveillance, including analysis of CCTV footage from nearby areas, it appeared that Sinha did not leave the building. He was found inside a store room,” Chander said, adding that Sinha confessed to having strangulated his ailing wife.

Sinha took voluntary retirement from the Indian Information Service in 1998. His son lives in the United States.

Man kills wife

New Delhi: A man “stabbed” his wife to death on suspicion of infidelity in Maujpur area of Delhi. The victim was declared dead at the GTB Hospital, said DCP Joy Tirkey. — PTI

