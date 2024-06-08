Ex-Mayor accuses AAP of neglecting city’s cleanliness

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and District Magistrates to address critical cleanliness issues, including expiring sanitation contracts, worker shortages, illegal construction and inadequate waste disposal facilities.

At the meeting, Leader of Opposition and former Mayor of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Raja Iqbal Singh accused the AAP government of neglecting the city’s cleanliness and prioritising political protests over governance. He pointed out that these problems hinder the city’s cleanliness operations.

Singh criticised Oberoi’s sudden concern for the sanitation system post-election defeat. “Influenced by the policies and good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Delhi have given us victory on all seven seats,” Singh said.

Singh argued that the AAP government’s preoccupation with protests related to the Chief Minister’s legal issues has left the city’s sanitation in disarray. “Since the AAP government has been formed in the corporation, the cleanliness system of Delhi has completely collapsed. One can see heaps of garbage everywhere,” he stated. In response to the Mayor’s implication that the election loss was due to cleanliness issues, Singh said, “The truth is that this situation has arisen due to the misgovernance of AAP. People are upset due to this.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.