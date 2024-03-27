Ex-Mayor accuses govt of ‘betraying’ Domestic Breeding Checker employees

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 26

Former Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, who is also the Opposition leader in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has accused the AAP government of betraying Domestic Breeding Checker (DBC) employees. He said government’s actions, particularly in transferring their positions to Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), were endangering their job security rather than safeguarding it.

Give regular jobs The jobs of these employees should have been regularised without any conditions. But, the government has prioritised its anti-employee policies. — Raja Iqbal Singh, Opposition leader, MCD

He condemned the terms and conditions associated with the transition of DBC employees to MTS positions. He said, “The jobs of these employees should have been regularised without any conditions. But, the government has prioritised its anti-employee policies.”

He emphasised the contribution of approximately 3,000 DBC employees, saying that they put their lives at a risk by conducting door-to-door mosquito-breeding prevention activities, especially during emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “Despite their crucial role in providing sanitisation services during crises and assisting in quarantine centres, the government is reneging on its promise to end contractual employment practices.”

Warning of potential protests, he said, “If the anti-employee conditions are not withdrawn, the BJP will take to the streets and raise their voice in the Assembly.” He said the BJP-led New Delhi Municipal Council had regularised the services of over 4,500 employees under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Demanding fair compensation for DBC employees, he said, “The employees should get salaries according to the minimum wage rate, equivalent to Level-1 salaries, rather than the proposed lower rates.”

