Ex-Mayor criticises AAP for illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and former Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh launched a vehement attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the MCD administration over rampant illegal constructions across Delhi. Singh accused the AAP government of turning a blind eye to illegal activities, which have led to tragic incidents and widespread public suffering.

Singh’s outburst comes in the wake of a fatal incident in Ramesh Park, Lalita Park ward, where a young man, Arbaz (19), lost his life due to unsafe construction practices. Singh detailed that on June 8, bricks from an under-construction six-storeyed building fell on Arbaz, who was on his way to a medical store, leading to his death from severe head injuries.

“The family of the deceased should be given compensation of Rs 1 crore,” demanded Singh. “Illegal construction is rampant across Delhi with the connivance of officials, while the AAP government in the MCD is sitting with its eyes closed. The corporation administration does not care about the public.”

Singh highlighted the all-pervasive issue of unauthorised construction in the city. “On one hand, wherever you look in Delhi, illegal construction is going on in full swing, while on the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in the MCD, is not aware of it. Under AAP’s rule in the corporation, the officials have become autocratic and illegal construction is flourishing under their patronage,” he alleged.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP