Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Lok Nayak Hospital after his health deteriorated.

Slips in washroom Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Thursday morning, was later shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital after he fell inside the washroom of the Tihar Jail complex. He was put on oxygen support at the hospital

According to officials, Jain was examined by doctors and his vital organs were found to be normal. “He was taken to DDU Hospital as he complained about back, left leg and shoulder pain,” said an official

Before this, Jain was taken to the government Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital after he had fallen in a bathroom at Tihar Jail, where he had been lodged for the past one year after being arrested on charges of money-laundering.

Earlier in the day, Jain was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital after he collapsed in a bathroom at Tihar Jail owing to dizziness.

Delhi Government officials had released a photograph of Jain at Lok Nayak Hospital, where he could be seen lying on a bed with oxygen support.

“Around 6 am on Thursday, Satyendar Jain slipped inside the jail hospital, where he was kept under observation for general weakness,” a Tihar Jail spokesperson said. He was examined by doctors there and his vital parameters turned out to be normal.

He was taken to DDU Hospital as he complained of pain in back, left leg and shoulder, he added. On Monday, Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital as he was feeling unwell.

“Today, a dictator is bent on killing a good person who worked day and night to provide good treatment to the public,” Delhi CM Kejriwal tweeted, adding: “Dictator has only one thought – Finish everyone. He lives only in “I”. He only wants to see himself. God is watching all and will do justice to all. I pray to God for Satyendra ji’s speedy recovery. May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances.”