Ex-serviceman among 3 arrested for selling marijuana in Delhi

New Delhi, April 27
The Delhi Police have arrested three persons, including an ex-serviceman and a minor for allegedly selling marijuana here, officials said on Saturday.
The accused were identified as Sujit Kumar Shah, Kamlesh Kumar and a minor, police said. Kamlesh is an ex-serviceman and was working as a guest faculty in various colleges in Uttar Pradesh after completing his PhD, police said.
“Information was received regarding a gang involved in the illegal trafficking of marijuana in Delhi and NCR. It was revealed that a huge quantity of marijuana was transported in an auto-rickshaw from New Delhi Railway Station to Jahangirpuri. Following this, a trap was laid and they were arrested,” DCP (crime) Satish Kumar said.
Sujit, an auto-rickshaw driver told the police that he had gone to collect the consignment from the railway station with his brother-in-law Virendra, the DCP said.
“Virender gave Rs 50,000 to Kamlesh, to collect the consignment and left the place after directing them to come to Jahangirpuri. A trap was laid near Mukundpur on Friday night and Sujit along with Kamlesh and a juvenile were arrested,” DCP said.
Kamlesh, the kingpin of the illegal trade would carry the consignment from Odisha via train and deliver it to a man in Mukherjee Nagar and Maurice Nagar in Delhi, he said.
The police team has recovered 50 kg marijuana and an auto-rickshaw used for transportation, he said.
A case was registered and efforts are being made to arrest other associates as well, he added.
