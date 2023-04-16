CBI asked me around 56 questions; entire excise policy case is false: Arvind Kejriwal after 9-hour questioning

New Delhi, April 16
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the CBI asked him around 56 questions regarding the excise policy case and he answered them all.
“I want to say that the entire excise policy case is false. They do not have any evidence that the AAP is wrong. It’s a result of dirty politics,” he told reporters.
He was speaking to the media at his residence after around nine hours of questioning by the probe agency.
Thanking the CBI officials for their “hospitality”, Kejriwal said, “They asked me questions in a friendly and harmonious manner. I answered all the questions asked by them.”
“The CBI asked around 56 questions regarding the excise policy, including when and why the policy was started,” he added.
The AAP chief, who arrived at the heavily fortified agency headquarters at around 11 am in his official black SUV, was taken to the first-floor office of the Anti Corruption Branch where he was quizzed by the investigation team, officials said.
The Aam Aadmi Party held protests in many areas against the CBI’s summons to Kejriwal and several top leaders were detained by police.
