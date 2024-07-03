Excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Sisodia, K Kavitha till July 25

New Delhi, July 3
A court on Wednesday extended till July 25 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; UP CM orders judicial probe, says panel to look into 'conspiracy' angle
FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed in...
Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media
Bhole Baba absconding, name missing from FIR
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5
Announcement made by Faridkot MP Sarbjeet Singh Khalsa on hi...
Congress biggest opponent of Constitution: PM Modi's scathing attack in Rajya Sabha
Modi's attack on Congress in Upper House took unexpected tur...
Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM following consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs
Sources say Champai Soren, who had taken oath as the 12th ch...