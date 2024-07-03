Excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Sisodia, K Kavitha till July 25

PTI

New Delhi, July 3

A court on Wednesday extended till July 25 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.

