Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

PTI
New Delhi, May 7
The AAP on Sunday demanded that the BJP tender an apology to it for levelling “false” allegations against the party in connection with the excise policy case following a court granting bail to two accused in the matter.
Now even Court has said that there is no material evidence of any kickback or money laundering.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 7, 2023
We have been saying right from beginning that entire liquor scam is bogus and meant only to malign AAP https://t.co/JO1PL03thv
Addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader and Cabinet minister Atishi said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has levelled two allegations that Rs 100 crore kickbacks were received from liquor businessesmen and the money was used in Goa elections.
"Yesterday, the Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra. The court order said no evidence had been kept forth by the ED showing any cash payment for bribe or kickbacks. The order said the ED attached some vague statements by witnesses," she added.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the entire case is "bogus" and only meant to malign his party.
"Now even Court has said that there is no material evidence of any kickback or money laundering. We have been saying right from beginning that entire liquor scam is bogus and meant only to malign AAP," he said in a tweet.
The ED has claimed that Joshi, a vendor, ensured that Rs 30 crore reached Goa for elections, but the order noted there was "no independent evidence to corroborate this fact".
"This order proves that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the most honest party. BJP spokespersons had been screaming that there is a scam. But now will they apologise and accept that there was no scam?" she asked.
Reading the court order, Atishi said it had observed that there were "contradictions and exceptions in the ED statement".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Next Republic Day Parade could see all-women contingents on Kartavya Path
Authorities are working on such a proposal for the ceremonia...
Pakistan International Airlines plane strays in Indian airspace for 10 minutes after failing to land in Lahore
Aircraft travelled a total of 120 km in Indian territory, sa...
Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap panchayats, wrestlers issue 10-day ultimatum to Centre
The wrestlers will spearhead the protest while receiving sup...
8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead
A video that circulated online shows a gunman step out of a ...
Karnataka Assembly poll: PM Modi holds massive road show for 2nd day in Bengaluru
The roadshow from Kempegowda statue to Trinity circle was co...