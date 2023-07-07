Excise policy case: ED attaches over Rs 52 crore worth assets of former Delhi CM Manish Sisodia, wife and others

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 7

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has issued a provisional attachment order under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize assets worth more than Rs 52 crore of arrested AAP leader Manish Sisodia, his wife and some other accused as part of its probe in the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’-linked case.

The ED in an official statement said the attached assets include immovable properties (worth Rs 7.29 crore) comprising two assets of Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia, land/flat of another accused Rajesh Joshi (director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd.) and land/flat of Gautam Malhotra.

The attachment also includes movable assets worth Rs 44.29 crore including bank balances of Manish Sisodia worth Rs 11.49 lakh, Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd. (amount of Rs 16.45 crore) and others, it said in the statement. The total attachment value is Rs 52.24 crore, it added.

The agency also said that the total attachment in the case has now gone up to Rs 128.78 crore.

Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested by the ED in this case in March and he is currently in judicial custody.

It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that the Delhi Government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.