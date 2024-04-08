Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

Kumar's statement has been recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak too has been called for questioning in the case, they said.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate