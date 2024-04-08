New Delhi, April 8
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.
Kumar's statement has been recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak too has been called for questioning in the case, they said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order
The high court had on February 16 dismissed pleas by Singh a...
Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak
PA's statement has been recorded under the provisions of the...
94 dead in Mozambique after unlicensed ferry boat capsizes, official says
Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...
Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces
Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...
JJP's Haryana chief Nishan Singh to quit party, likely to join Congress
Singh has conveyed it to the JJP leadership, though he is ye...