Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

PTI

New Delhi, March 22

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a “key conspirator” in the liquor scam case along with other ministers and AAP leaders, as it sought his 10-day custody from a court here.

The ED told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the ‘South group’ for formulating and implementing Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

He demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from ‘South group’ for contesting the Punjab elections, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who is appearing for the agency, told the court.

The law officer said the money trail showed that Rs 45 crore “kickback” used in Goa elections came from four hawala routes.

He said the statements of the accused and witnesses have been corroborated by Call Detail Records (CDR).

The AAP chief was produced before in the court around 2 pm amid tight security on and around the court premises.

“We have given an application for 10 days’ remand,” ASG Raju told the court.

He said the AAP is not an individual but a company, and every person responsible for the conduct of the company will be held responsible.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was produced in the trial court shortly after he withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal’s counsel said he would contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition.

