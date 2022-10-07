Excise policy case: Nair in judicial custody till Oct 20

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 6

A special CBI court here today sent businessman and AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair, arrested in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, to judicial custody for two weeks.

Special Judge MK Nagpal sent Nair to jail till October 20 after the CBI did not seek his further custody for interrogation. The agency sleuths produced Nair before the court at the end of his CBI remand.

According to the prosecution counsel, Nair allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with others as part of which the excise policy of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) of 2021-22 was framed and implemented.

The motive was to provide alleged undue and illegal favours to liquor manufacturers and distributors at the cost of the government exchequer and the policy resulted in a a revenue loss, the prosecution counsel claimed.