 Excise policy case: Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest in money-laundering case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Excise policy case: Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest in money-laundering case

Excise policy case: Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest in money-laundering case

AAP National Convenor was arrested by ED on March 21

Excise policy case: Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest in money-laundering case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 17

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.

“Arguments heard. Judgment reserved,” said a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta after hearing senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Kejriwal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju for the ED.

The Bench, however said, without prejudice to his rights and contentions, Kejriwal was free to move the trial court for grant of bail “in accordance with law.”

The top court asked Kejriwal and the ED to file their written notes and documents within a week.

Arrested on March 21 by the ED, the Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor was released on a 21-day interim bail by the top court on May 10 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He was ordered to surrender on June 2. Kejriwal has challenged the Delhi High Court’s April 9 verdict upholding his arrest in the case.

The ASG said there was evidence of money being sent to the AAP through hawala channels even as Singhvi alleged that the ED officials gave weightage to one inculpatory statement while ignoring nine exculpatory statements of witnesses.

As the ASG said the probe agency had material to justify arrest, Justice Khanna said, “Normally, the IO (Investigating Officer) should never arrest (an accused) till he has sufficient material to show him ‘guilty’. That should be the standard…,”

The Bench also asked the ED to submit a chart to show what new evidence had emerged after former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest to justify its decision to arrest Kejriwal.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the ‘scam’ and he resigned from the Delhi Cabinet two days later. The ED arrested him in a money-laundering case related to the scam on March 9, 2023 after questioning him in Tihar Jail.

Amid criticism of its order granting 21-day interim bail to Kejriwal, the Bench had on Thursday said it didn’t make any exception for the Delhi Chief Minister.

“What we felt was justified, we said. Our order was very clear. We specifically said we are not making an exception for anybody,” it had said.

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

2
Delhi

FIR filed against Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

3
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh's googly: 'AAP hasn’t asked me to campaign'

4
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

5
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

6
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

All is not bright on the BJP front

7
Haryana The Tribune INTERVIEW

Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

8
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

9
Punjab

Sukhbir Badal faces farmers’ ire at Bathinda village

10
World

Chinese President Jinping, Russian counterpart Putin hint at political settlement to end Ukraine war

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Arvind Kejriwal is currently out of jail on interim bail

AAP MP Swati Maliwal taken to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s home as police probe assault charge

AAP MP Swati Maliwal taken to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s home as police probe assault charge

Delhi Police have booked Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar over t...

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In her FIR, AAP Rajya Sabha member Maliwal has said that she...

Bibhav Kumar repeatedly attacked me with full force: Swati Maliwal in FIR in assault case

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party gives a graphic ac...

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy?

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

While BJP makes it all about women’s ‘asmita’, unverified vi...


Cities

View All

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Taranjit Sandhu carries on campaign in Amritsar

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to woo migrant voters in Chandigarh on May 20

Chandigarh mayoral elections: AAP slams BJP over inaction on Masih

Daily flight to Abu Dhabi from Mohali airport

BJP did nothing for Chandigarh, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners: Congress candidate Manish Tewari

BJP-led Central Govt muzzled voice of people: Varun Chaudhary

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP MP Swati Maliwal taken to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s home as police probe assault charge

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Verka’s presence at Charanjit Channi's rallies strengthens campaign

Social media dominates as candidates vie for digital supremacy

Four miscreants try to rob brother-sister duo

Bike mechanic ends life

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

Residents can visit my home any time for issues, says AAP’s Parashar

Congress candidate Warring calls for united front against BJP

SAD candidate Dhillon campaigns in Jagraon segment

Civic body officials face heat for dilly-dallying MP Bittu’s NDC plea

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Farm fires triggering respiratory issues among children, elderly in rural areas

Woman killed, son hurt as truck hits motorcycle

Aerobins installed at girls’ hostel

Punjab pensioners up in arms over anomalies