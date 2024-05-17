Excise policy case: Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest in money-laundering case

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 17

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.

“Arguments heard. Judgment reserved,” said a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta after hearing senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Kejriwal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju for the ED.

The Bench, however said, without prejudice to his rights and contentions, Kejriwal was free to move the trial court for grant of bail “in accordance with law.”

The top court asked Kejriwal and the ED to file their written notes and documents within a week.

Arrested on March 21 by the ED, the Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor was released on a 21-day interim bail by the top court on May 10 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He was ordered to surrender on June 2. Kejriwal has challenged the Delhi High Court’s April 9 verdict upholding his arrest in the case.

The ASG said there was evidence of money being sent to the AAP through hawala channels even as Singhvi alleged that the ED officials gave weightage to one inculpatory statement while ignoring nine exculpatory statements of witnesses.

As the ASG said the probe agency had material to justify arrest, Justice Khanna said, “Normally, the IO (Investigating Officer) should never arrest (an accused) till he has sufficient material to show him ‘guilty’. That should be the standard…,”

The Bench also asked the ED to submit a chart to show what new evidence had emerged after former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest to justify its decision to arrest Kejriwal.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the ‘scam’ and he resigned from the Delhi Cabinet two days later. The ED arrested him in a money-laundering case related to the scam on March 9, 2023 after questioning him in Tihar Jail.

Amid criticism of its order granting 21-day interim bail to Kejriwal, the Bench had on Thursday said it didn’t make any exception for the Delhi Chief Minister.

“What we felt was justified, we said. Our order was very clear. We specifically said we are not making an exception for anybody,” it had said.

Related News ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate #Supreme Court