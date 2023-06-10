Excise 'scam' case: Bizman's bail pleas dismissed

— IANS

New Delhi, June 9

A Delhi court on Friday rejected the bail pleas of businessman Amandeep Singh Dhal in cases related to the Delhi excise policy.

Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Courts stated that there is prima facie evidence indicating serious allegations against Dhal, an executive director of Brindco Sales Private Ltd, and therefore, he is not entitled to bail, even in this scheduled offences case of the CBI.

The ED arrested Dhal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the excise case and said that he, along with others, allegedly conspired and played an active role in formulating policy and facilitating kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its recovery by the South Group through various means.

"It is observed that the role played by this applicant in commission of the alleged offence of money laundering is even (more) grave or serious than the role played by some other co-accused.

“... and further, some allegations of tampering of evidence, influencing of the witnesses and falsification of accounts and records have also been made against him, which are also required to be taken into consideration, along with the other material, for considering the question of grant of bail to him,” the judge added.

Dhal was arrested by the ED on March 1 and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation in April.