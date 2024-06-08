Exhibition to celebrate Shivaji opens in Capital

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

To mark the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) have launched an exhibition titled “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”.

The exhibition, which runs until June 21 at NGMA, Jaipur House, was inaugurated by Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, and Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, last evening.

The opening ceremony saw the presence of Sanjeev Kishor Gautam, Director-General of NGMA, artist Deepak Gore, and artist Shrikant Chougule along with his son Gautam Chougule. Also in attendance were high-ranking naval officials, Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, and Richa Kamboj of the Kaladarshana division, IGNCA.

The exhibition features 115 paintings that highlight the valour, courage, and naval legacy of Shivaji, who is celebrated as the “Father of the Indian Navy”. The collection is the culmination of 16 years’ of dedicated effort by Deepak Gore and the Chougule artists, who meticulously researched under the guidance of renowned historian Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare.

In his address, Mohan highlighted the exhibition’s national significance, stating, “The Prime Minister mentioned this collection at the India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale 2023, speaking of it in glowing terms. Following the PM’s implicit directive to create space for this exhibition in the Capital, it is now being showcased here. This collection is a national treasure and heritage, and we are considering the possibility of a permanent and mobile exhibition.”

Joshi emphasised the importance of June 6 in the Indian history, expressing the IGNCA’s pride in collaborating with the NGMA. He said, “These exceptional paintings depict various aspects of Shivaji’s life, including his coronation, philosophy and the expansion of Swaraj. These vividly highlight Shivaji’s bravery and the pivotal role he played in shaping history.”

Sanjeev Kishore Gautam noted the historical significance of launching the exhibition on this date, stating, “The paintings focus on joyous and celebratory events of Shivaji’s coronation and significant moments from his life, illustrating his compassion, social justice, strong leadership and military strategy.”

Gore, responsible for the concept, direction and production of the exhibition, remarked, “We aimed to narrate the glorious history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through these paintings, hoping to inspire children, youth, entrepreneurs, administrators and leaders.”

This exhibition not only celebrates Shivaji’s monumental contributions to national security and sovereignty but also serves as a platform to educate the present generation about his enduring legacy and the significant role he played in India’s maritime history.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indira Gandhi