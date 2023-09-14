 Existing rules on mandatory insurance cover, helmets on 2-wheelers applicable to electric vehicles: Delhi High Court : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Existing rules on mandatory insurance cover, helmets on 2-wheelers applicable to electric vehicles: Delhi High Court

Existing rules on mandatory insurance cover, helmets on 2-wheelers applicable to electric vehicles: Delhi High Court

Existing rules on mandatory insurance cover, helmets on 2-wheelers applicable to electric vehicles: Delhi High Court

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

New Delhi, September 14

The Delhi High Court Thursday said existing rules on mandatory insurance cover, wearing of headgear on two-wheelers and penal action for non-compliance are already applicable to electric vehicles.

The high court directed the Delhi Government to continue ensuring that the subsidy offered by the government for electric vehicles registered in the National Capital is being disbursed in a timely manner.

The high court’s order came while dismissing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the authorities to make insurance cover compulsory for electric two-wheelers in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The PIL also sought the court’s direction to the authorities for mandatory wearing of helmet on all types of electric motorcycles and scooters.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the PIL was filed solely on the basis of two news reports and the claims, allegations and issues raised by the petitioner largely remain unsubstantiated and that such “frivolous PILs”, instead of enabling access to justice, actually hinder it by “wasting precious judicial time”.

“Had there been some due diligence exercised and research done on the part of the petitioner, it would have been apparent that the issues raised by the petitioner in the instant PIL have already been addressed through relevant statutes, rules and notifications,” the bench said in its judgment.

It said the doctrine of PIL has been developed by courts through various judgments to address issues of public interest and to aid those who have been caused public injury or whose fundamental rights have been infringed and grievances have gone unnoticed.

“However, it is often seen that frivolous PILs are filed before the courts which cause significant delays in disposing of cases of genuine litigants with legitimate grievances.

“While this court is cognisant of the purpose for which the doctrine of PIL has been developed, it must also ensure that persons do not abuse the liberal rules pertaining to PILs and waste precious judicial time of this court,” the bench said.

The court advised the petitioner to exercise necessary diligence and restraint before filing such PILs in the future.

Petitioner Rajat Kapoor, an advocate, submitted in his plea that under Section 146 of the MV Act, it is compulsory for a person to obtain an insurance policy against third party risk caused by the use of a motor vehicle.

He contended that the provision does not cover EVs and that the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy, 2020 covers a variety of issues pertaining to EVs. However, the same does not cover the issue of insurance policy to be obtained in respect of EVs by those wishing to use them.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal told the court that the subsidy offered for EVs registered in the national capital is being duly disbursed in a timely manner on a priority basis.

Aggarwal submitted the term “Battery Operated Vehicles” is defined under Rule 2(u) of CMV Rules and, therefore, EVs are covered under the MV Act and the rules framed thereunder.

“As the relevant provisions of the MV Act and Central Motor Vehicles (CMV) Rules are already applicable to EVs, specifically pertaining to mandatory insurance cover, wearing of headgear on two-wheelers and penal provisions for non-compliance of the provisions, this court is of the opinion that no orders or directions are required to be passed in this respect,” the bench said.

It said similarly, as the Union of India has already prescribed standards to be followed by manufacturers for batteries to be used in battery operated vehicles/ EVs, there is no need for any orders or directions to be passed by this court.

#Electric Vehicle

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

2
Punjab

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

3
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

4
Science Technology

UFO expert presents ‘non human’ bodies with three fingered hands and feet at Mexican Congress: Report

5
Punjab

'Dear Jassi': Punjab honour killing film based on Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in competition at 2023 London Film Festival

6
J & K

Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

7
Haryana

DHBVN slaps notices on 25 societies for flouting norms

8
Ludhiana

Khanna SSP suspends SHO for ‘poorly’ handling probe in alleged beef recovery case

9
India

Top Zelenskyy aide says India, China have ‘low intellectual potential’

10
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi

INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi

Was speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh wh...

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

Accuses PM of using a government function to abuse the Oppos...

‘Please show me the school, if it is newly built’: AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

The former cop later deletes his comment on the post

Students at Patiala’s Punjabi University protest after girl student’s mysterious death

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

Allege the ailing girl was scolded by a professor

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Collegium's decision is based on comprehensive evaluation pr...


Cities

View All

‘Please show me the school, if it is newly built’: AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate state’s first School of Eminence at Chheharta in Amritsar

School of Eminence an eye-wash, says BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina

VVIP movement brings traffic to halt in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 56: Contaminated water supply bane of Ward No. 56

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 Junior Resident doctors continue strike, patients in the lurch

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Bull gores woman, Chandigarh MC catchers flee

Supreme Court reserves order on plea seeking ban on firecrackers to curb pollution

Supreme Court reserves order on plea seeking ban on firecrackers to curb pollution

Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha for questioning on Friday

After three-year hiatus, Delhi varsity gears up for student poll

Two die of toxic fumes inside manhole in Delhi

Notification for energy audit of buildings soon

Man desecrates ‘Gutka Sahib’ in Nurmahal during ongoing feud with mother, booked

Man desecrates ‘Gutka Sahib’ in Nurmahal during ongoing feud with mother, booked

Students exposed to risk at Smart Government School

Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Industry hopes govt will fulfil poll promises

Sports body fails to get invite, holds ‘Karobari Milni’

Farmers’ 3-day stir outside minister’s residence ends

Cyber wing recovers ~84L of victims in eight months

Cyber wing recovers Rs 84L of victims in eight months

Trio dupe man of Rs 40 lakh

Patient’s Death: House surgeons freshers with no clinical experience: SMO

Ludhiana teen to address edtech event in London

Govt buses ferry AAP workers to Amritsar, passengers suffer

Students at Patiala’s Punjabi University protest after girl student’s mysterious death

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

Patiala residents question widening of chowk on Upper Mall Road

Punjab gears up to tackle stubble burning

At Nabha, locals oppose reconstruction of road

Patiala MC shuts eyes to leaking sewers at Chhoti Baradari