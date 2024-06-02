Exit polls predict clean sweep for BJP in Capital

New Delhi, June 1
Exit polls released on Saturday predicted BJP’s dominance in Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats, a stronghold the party has maintained since the 2014 and 2019 elections. According to India Today-Axis My India, the BJP is projected to secure six seats, with one going to the INDIA bloc, a coalition between AAP and Congress. Conversely, the Republic poll forecasts all seven seats to BJP.
News 18’s exit poll suggests BJP could secure between five and seven seats, with a maximum of two seats going to the INDIA bloc. TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat predicts a clean sweep for BJP across all seven seats. Similarly, India TV-CNK poll indicates BJP’s potential victory in six-seven seats, with Congress’ JP Agarwal posing a challenge to BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk.
Somnath Bharti, the INDIA bloc candidate for the New Delhi seat, expressed confidence in his alliance’s prospects. He went as far as to declare that he would shave his head if Narendra Modi were to become Prime Minister for the third time. Bharti confidently stated, “All exit polls will be proven wrong on June 4, and Modi will not become PM for the third time. In Delhi, all seven seats will go to the INDIA bloc.”
