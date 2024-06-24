Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Tribune News Service

Light rains and cloudy sky brought some relief for the residents of the Capital on Sunday, with the maximum temperature being recorded at 39.8°C, according to the India Meteorological Department. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 29.6°C, two notches above the season's average.

According to the weather department, a thunderstorm with rain is expected on June 24 and 25.

The humidity was 63 per cent at 5.30 pm. Parts of Delhi received light to moderate rain on Sunday evening.

