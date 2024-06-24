Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Light rains and cloudy sky brought some relief for the residents of the Capital on Sunday, with the maximum temperature being recorded at 39.8°C, according to the India Meteorological Department. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 29.6°C, two notches above the season's average.
According to the weather department, a thunderstorm with rain is expected on June 24 and 25.
The humidity was 63 per cent at 5.30 pm. Parts of Delhi received light to moderate rain on Sunday evening.
