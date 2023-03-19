Expedite repair of Chirag Delhi flyover: Minister to PWD

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 18

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi inspected the ongoing repair works of the Chirag Delhi flyover on Saturday.

Currently, the Public Works Department of the Delhi Government is carrying out maintenance and repair work at the flyover to strengthen it. Notably, complaints have been made to the Chief Minister regarding traffic jams due to the ongoing work.

Following the complaints from commuters, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed the minister concerned and the PWD officials to inspect the flyover and expedite the work.

While inspecting the work, along with the department officials and Delhi Police officials, PWD Minister Atishi directed the officials to double the pace of maintenance work and ensure the completion of the first phase by March 31.

On March 25, the PWD Minister will again inspect the stretch. Atishi also directed the Delhi Police officials to chalk out an alternative route plan for the convenience of the commuters.

The PWD Minister said, "Giving Delhi residents relief from traffic jams is a priority of the Delhi Chief Minister. Therefore, he is monitoring the maintenance work himself across the city. Given the requirement of the Chirag Delhi flyover which is used by thousands of commuters every day, the PWD is carrying out maintenance work on a war-footing. As per the suggestion of the Chief Minister, we have decided to keep one of the two lanes open for commuters to avoid inconvenience to them. This will be closely monitored by me."

According to PWD officials, it would take them nearly 50 days to complete the maintenance work. But the PWD Minister has directed them to do the work at double the pace and complete it within a month.

Atishi claimed that she herself was monitoring the work on a daily basis to ensure the completion of the work as soon as possible.