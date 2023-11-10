Expert dwells on significance of knowledge-based economy

Tribune News Service

In a special session at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, held by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Dinesh Singh, Vice-Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Commission, talked about the idea of building a knowledge-based economy. He also elaborated on how we could learn from India’s history.

Many colleges are now changing their approach to connect knowledge and skills, thanks to the NEP 2020

This speech took place on the occasion of National Education Day, which is usually celebrated on November 11, marking the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of independent India.

Dinesh Singh shared valuable lessons from the past that can be put to practical use. He mentioned that for any country to do well, its economy must thrive. He also spoke about British economist Angus Maddison’s research, which showed that from the first to the 18th century, India had a strong influence on the global economy due to trade, mainly through sea routes.

Singh highlighted the rich history of Indian trade, which dates back over 5,000 years. He even shared an interesting fact about Socotra Island in the Indian Ocean, which was once known as Sakhadara Dvipa, meaning “that which gives you joy.” This name, dating back to the time before Christ, comes from the joy experienced by Indian sailors on their way to trade as they found food and water there. They left messages in Sanskrit, indicating their origins in India.

In his speech, Singh emphasised that ancient Indians had knowledge in subjects like chemistry, physics, metals and marketing. He also pointed out that India is believed to be the birthplace of plastic surgery, as evidenced by books in the library of Johns Hopkins University, the first research university of America.

Further, Singh stressed that knowledge must be tied to practical activities to be fully effective. He referred to a statement from the Tony Blair Foundation, which said that problem-solving through collaborative projects is the best way to learn. He also noted that many colleges are now changing their approach to connect knowledge and skills, thanks to the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020.

