Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

New Delhi, September 4
The Union Ministry of Culture is curating an exhibition on ‘Bharat: The Mother of Democracy’ at Hall No. 14 (foyer area), ITPO, for the G20 Summit during September 8-10. It will showcase the democratic traditions of our country.
Addressing a press conference here today, Sachchidananda Joshi, Member Secretary and Executive and Academic Head of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), said democracy is an age-old concept in India. The Rigveda and Atharvaveda, the earliest available ancient Indian texts, refer to participatory institutions like the sabha, samiti and sansad, the last term being still in currency denoting the Parliament.
Age-old concept
Democracy is an age-old concept in India. The Rigveda and Atharvaveda, the earliest available ancient Indian texts, refer to participatory institutions like the sabha, samiti and sansad, the last term being still in currency denoting the Parliament. —Sachchidananda Joshi
The Ramayana and Mahabharata, the great epics of this land, also talk about involving people in decision-making. Textual references are also found suggesting that the authority to govern is earned through merit or common consensus and is not hereditary. There has been constant discourse on the legitimacy of the voter in various democratic institutions such as the parishad and samiti.
“Indian democracy is truly a festive proclamation of veracity, cooperation, collaboration, peace, sympathy and collective strength of the people,” Joshi said.
The history of democracy in India could be revisited through the 26 interactive panels on one side of the pathways where visitors can read content and listen to audio in 16 different languages, Joshi said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells MP
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...