Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

New Delhi, September 4

The Union Ministry of Culture is curating an exhibition on ‘Bharat: The Mother of Democracy’ at Hall No. 14 (foyer area), ITPO, for the G20 Summit during September 8-10. It will showcase the democratic traditions of our country.

Addressing a press conference here today, Sachchidananda Joshi, Member Secretary and Executive and Academic Head of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), said democracy is an age-old concept in India. The Rigveda and Atharvaveda, the earliest available ancient Indian texts, refer to participatory institutions like the sabha, samiti and sansad, the last term being still in currency denoting the Parliament.

The Ramayana and Mahabharata, the great epics of this land, also talk about involving people in decision-making. Textual references are also found suggesting that the authority to govern is earned through merit or common consensus and is not hereditary. There has been constant discourse on the legitimacy of the voter in various democratic institutions such as the parishad and samiti.

“Indian democracy is truly a festive proclamation of veracity, cooperation, collaboration, peace, sympathy and collective strength of the people,” Joshi said.

The history of democracy in India could be revisited through the 26 interactive panels on one side of the pathways where visitors can read content and listen to audio in 16 different languages, Joshi said.

