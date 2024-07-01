Fact-finding committee on tree felling issues notice to officials

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

The fact-finding committee, comprising three Delhi ministers, on Sunday issued a notice to senior officials from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Forest Department and Delhi Police mandating their presence at a meeting scheduled for July 1.

The committee, formed due to the absence of departmental officials on medical leave, has directed the Principal Secretary (Environment & Forest), DDA Vice-Chairman, DDA Principal Commissioner (LD & LM), DDA Commissioner (Housing), Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi), along with the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area concerned, and other senior officials to attend the meeting.

Asks them to attend meeting today The committee has directed the senior officials to be present at a meeting scheduled on July 1.

The panel comprising ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain was formed on Saturday and will submit its report to the forest minister.

The Supreme Court had also issued a notice to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to file an affidavit regarding the incident. The committee is tasked with submitting a factual report to the Supreme Court by July 11, ahead of the next hearing scheduled for July 12.

Previously, the Environment Minister had requested a report from the Forest Department. However, due to the medical leave of key officials, no report was forthcoming, which prompted the formation of the committee.

The committee aims to uncover the directives under which the DDA conducted the illegal cutting of trees and the purpose of the Lieutenant-Governor’s visit on February 3.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.