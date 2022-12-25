Fake call centre busted, 6 held

New Delhi, December 24
With the nabbing of six persons, Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a fake call centre indulged in duping people on pretext of 20 per cent cashback return on online shopping from credit card in the Capital.
Police said Kundan Kumar and Babloo Kumar, both residents of Shakurpur area were arrested and four women callers were apprehended.
The accused have created fake websites to lure victims by offering them heavy discounts. —IANS
