Fake currency racket busted, two arrested

PTI

New Delhi, December 8

With the arrest of two persons, Delhi Police’s Special Cell has busted an international syndicate allegedly involved in the circulation of fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) in India, officials said on Thursday.

The key supplier of the syndicate Mabia Khatoon (35) and her associate Munish Ahmed (54) have been arrested and FICNs amounting to Rs 1,97,500 of Rs 500 denomination have been seized.

The duo has already supplied fake Indian currency notes amounting to more than Rs 40 lakh in Delhi during the past two years and these were being routed to India through the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said, “The arrests were made on Wednesday morning from Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi.”