Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Gurugram, April 12

An illegal hospital being run by a class X passout Nuh resident, who posed as a doctor, was raided by a joint team of CM flying squad and health department on Wednesday in Wazirabad village of Sector 52 area here. The illegal hospital had 16 beds and included facilities like general ward, private room, laboratory, test equipment, ICU, medicine store, labour room, emergency room and even an operation theatre.

According to Inderjeet Yadav, DSP, CM flying squad, information was received that a private hospital was being run illegally in Wazirabad on the name of Mediversal Hospital. Based on it, the flying squad team along with health department doctors conduct a raid at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at Sector 53 police station, he said.

“At the hospital, Junaid, a resident of Nuh district and Priya, alias Doli, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, were found treating patients. On being questioned, they failed to produce any documents related to registration of hospital and permission to run diagnostic lab, operation theatre and medical store. Stamps of Dr Sanjay Prajapati, MD, Dr Mohit MBBS, Madiversal Hospital and Aastha Hospital, Sohna, were found at the reception of the hospital. The accused were collecting money by playing with the health of the people in the guise of this illegal hospital,” said DSP Yadav.

The raiding team also seized OPD register, hospital receipts, doctors’ prescription slips, blood test machine, medicines, computer CPU, laptop, path lab equipment and lab reports with digital signature of Dr Ganga Singh, MBBS, MD Pathology.

Following the complaint of the CM flying official, an FIR was registered at sector 53 police station and police said further investigations are on in the case.

