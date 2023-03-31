Fake Max Hospital website looking for potential kidney sellers; FIR lodged

Gurugram, March 31
Max Healthcare has filed a police complaint against unknown people for creating a fake website in its name soliciting kidney sellers online.
The website also mentions the name of Dinesh Khullar, a doctor of the hospital, police on Friday said.
According to a complaint filed by Hardik Gandhi on behalf of Max Healthcare Institute Limited, the hospital came to know about the fake website a few days ago.
The website, which solicits people to contact them if they want to sell a kidney, also shows up when searched on Google, the complaint read.
"Max Healthcare Limited is strictly against the black market and trafficking of human kidneys in any manner whatsoever and the present complaint is to unearth the accused persons who are under the garb of fake identity and fake website using the decades-long and hard-earned reputation and goodwill of the complainant," read the complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 66-C of the IT Act at Cyber Crime, South, Police Station Thursday night, a senior police officer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot