Faridabad roads in tatters

The non-completion of repair works has left many internal roads in Faridabad’s residential areas, including Sector 21-C, in a pitiable condition. Required material is lying on the berms, yet these roads are lying damaged, owing to official negligence. The authorities concerned should get all the main as well as interior roads repaired and ensure that the work is completed in a timely manner.
Devinder Singh, Faridabad
Bus stop shelter’s ceiling Damaged
Residents of Maya Puri’s Junk Market area are facing inconvenience due to the damaged ceiling of the shelter at bus stop along Satguru Ram Singh Marg. Passengers have a tough time waiting in the scorching heat as temperature is usually over 40°C. The situation is only going to get worse in the upcoming monsoon. Despite several complaints, the authorities have failed to address the problem. Surya, Maya Puri, Delhi
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
