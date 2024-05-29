Fashion design course at IGNOU

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: IGNOU’s School of Vocational Education and Training has launched a certificate programme in fashion design. The fee for the course has been fixed at Rs 5,000. Students enrolled in the programme will get to learn about digital technology in CAD, pattern making and various sewing techniques. Targeting 10+2 graduates, the programme would cater to aspirants who want to pursue a career in design and entrepreneurship. The medium of instruction would be English and Hindi and the duration would be six months to two years.

French teacher training programme

The annual French teacher training programme, which is a collaborative effort between the French Institute in India (IFI) and Amity School of Foreign Languages, has begun at Amity University in Noida. With six expert trainers from France and India, over 86 teachers from India and neighbouring countries would undergo intensive pedagogical training until May 31. The programme, in its ninth edition, aims to enhance teaching skills tailored to various contexts. It would encompass topics such as teaching French for specific purposes, implementing CEFR and creative writing. The initiative has been endorsed by French diplomat Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens and Amity University Vice-Chancellor Prof Balvinder Shukla. It aims to foster cross-cultural understanding and prepares educators for international standards.

